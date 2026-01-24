CIB President Luigi Wewege Listed Among Top 50 Global FinTech Influencers

President Luigi Wewege of Caye International Bank (CIB) has once again earned international recognition, being named to the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers in FinTech for 2026. Thinkers360, a global thought leadership platform and expert network, announced it on January 21st. According to Thinkers360, the list features members who actively curate and share thought leadership content across a wide range of platforms, including articles, blogs, books, keynote addresses, media interviews, panels, podcasts, social media, speaking engagements, videos, webinars, and whitepapers.

Thinkers360 explained that its selection process differs from traditional influencer rankings by taking a holistic approach to evaluating impact. “Our differentiation from various influencer leaderboards on social media is that we take a holistic view of thought leaders, analysts, and influencers beyond their social media activity,” the organisation noted. “We look across all the hats they may wear, including academic, analyst, author, consultant, entrepreneur, influencer, and speaker.” Additional criteria include the breadth and quality of thought leadership content produced and shared through the platform. Thinkers360 also noted that its leaderboards are participation-based and open to individuals who choose to join the network.

Wewege, who leads CIB, the only offshore bank operating in Belize, said he was honoured to be included on Thinkers360’s 2026 list. “This is a recognition that highlights individuals shaping the future of financial technology worldwide,” he told The San Pedro Sun. “It reflects years of work focused on digital banking, cross-border finance, and financial innovation. I am grateful to the global FinTech community for the collaboration and dialogue that make this possible.” He added that he is especially proud that the recognition brings international attention to Belize and the growing role the region plays in the global FinTech space.

Under Wewege’s leadership, Caye International Bank says it will continue strengthening its position as a regional leader in offshore banking, focusing on expanding services and delivering tailored financial solutions to its growing global clientele.

The full list of the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders and Influencers in FinTech for 2026 is available on the Thinkers360 website at https://www.thinkers360.com.