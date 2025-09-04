Caye International Bank and President Luigi Wewege Honored at 2025 Global Excellence Awards

Caye International Bank (CIB) and its president, Luigi Wewege, have once again been recognized on the international stage, earning top honors at the 2025 Global Excellence Awards presented by Acquisition International magazine. CIB was named Offshore Bank of the Year 2025 for Central America, while Wewege received the title of Offshore Bank President of the Year 2025 for Central America. The awards highlight both the institution’s and its leader’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and client service in the offshore banking sector.

The Global Excellence Awards are presented annually by Acquisition International, a UK-based business magazine that showcases innovation and leadership across industries worldwide. The program honors companies and individuals who demonstrate outstanding performance, client service, and forward-thinking strategies.

Based in San Pedro Town on Ambergris Caye, CIB has built a reputation as a client-focused institution, offering multi-currency accounts, asset protection, and wealth management solutions tailored to international clients. Under Wewege’s leadership, the bank has expanded its global reach. This is the second consecutive year he has received the individual award.

These latest accolades add to a growing list of honors for CIB. In 2024, both the bank and Wewege earned the same Global Excellence Awards. The institution was also named Best Private Bank in Central America by Global Banking & Finance Review from 2021 to 2023, alongside regional recognition, including Best Offshore Bank for CARICOM in 2021.

Clients consistently praise the bank for its responsive and professional service. Online reviewers commend staff members for their clarity, patience, and efficiency in guiding clients through offshore processes. Testimonials on platforms like Trustpilot and Google emphasize CIB’s transparent communication and personal approach, often describing the experience as “family-like.”

“As President of Caye International Bank, I am deeply honored by these dual recognitions,” said Wewege. “These awards are a testament to the tireless dedication of our staff, whose innovative thinking, adherence to best practices, and client-first ethos define our success. From refining our digital platforms to ensuring transparent, secure services for our clients around the world, every achievement reflects a collective commitment to excellence. We remain fully focused on evolving our offerings and exceeding client expectations across the offshore banking landscape.”

With its 2025 awards, CIB aims to strengthen its position as a regional leader in offshore banking, focusing on expanding services, enhancing digital access, and delivering tailored financial solutions to its global clientele.