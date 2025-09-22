CIB’s President Luigi Wewege discusses why Europeans are showing interest in Belize

In a recent article published in the Times of Malta, Belize is described as a small English-speaking nation on the Caribbean coast of Central America, popular not only for tourism but also for migration and offshore banking. Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank (CIB), based in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, outlined why Europeans are increasingly drawn to the country for its climate, security, and financial opportunities.

As inflation continues to impact the cost of living across Europe, Belize has emerged as a comparatively affordable option, attracting retirees and younger professionals. “Belize is no longer a hidden gem. It is a place where Europeans can find the perfect balance of quality of life,” Wewege told the Times of Malta. “There are favourable banking conditions, and warm hospitality.” Belize has also become more accessible thanks to a growing network of direct flights from central United States and Canadian hubs. Visitors are immediately captivated by the country’s turquoise waters off Ambergris Caye and eco-lodges nestled in lush rainforests.

Wewege highlighted the advantages of Belize’s Qualified Retired Persons (QRP) program, which grants residency benefits to foreigners over 45 who can demonstrate a modest monthly income. The program offers exemptions from import duties on personal goods and vehicles, allowing retirees to maintain foreign pensions and investments without local taxation. “Belize’s appeal for Europeans is not just about palm trees and beaches, it’s about accessible residency, lifestyle security, and the ability to truly integrate into a welcoming community,” he explained.

Belize has also built a reputation as a stable offshore banking jurisdiction during global uncertainty. According to Wewege, the country’s regulatory framework ensures resilience, while its emphasis on international clients makes it attractive for Europeans seeking to diversify and safeguard their wealth. Caye International Bank has positioned itself as a leader in this field, offering multi-currency accounts, investment services, and digital accessibility. “Europeans increasingly understand the importance of diversification. Having part of their financial life in a stable, offshore environment like Belize is no longer exotic; it is essential,” Wewege said. He further noted that Belize’s financial sector operates under strict anti-money-laundering and know-your-customer regulations, aligned with the standards of the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. These measures, he said, provide European investors with confidence in the legitimacy and transparency of the system.

Belize has worked to move past the “tax haven” label of decades past, instead presenting itself as a responsible and well-regulated jurisdiction. “At Caye International Bank, we see ourselves not just as custodians of wealth, but as partners in helping Europeans achieve peace of mind in uncertain times,” Wewege emphasized.

Alongside its financial offerings, Belize remains attractive for its natural beauty and accessibility. As the only Central American country with English as its official language, it eliminates communication barriers that often challenge European retirees or digital nomads. Combined with its relaxed lifestyle, pristine beaches, and the world’s second-largest barrier reef, the Jewel’s allure is clear.

As awareness spreads across Europe, Belize is poised to welcome greater inflows of both people and capital. For those seeking to look beyond traditional destinations, Belize stands out as a new frontier for European migration—defined by sun, security, and innovative banking on the Caribbean Sea.