Belize Introduces New Pathway to Permanent Residency for Investors

In a Cabinet briefing dated December 11th, the Government of Belize (GOB) announced the approval of new pathways for bona fide global investors to obtain permanent residency status in Belize. The proposed legislation will apply to investors who have made commercial investments in Belize of not less than five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) and who meet the qualifications set out by the Ministries of Immigration and Investment.

Under the existing framework, the process for obtaining permanent residency requires applicants to reside in Belize for at least one year. Applicants must typically provide proof of significant investment, financial stability, a clean police record, medical certificates, and supporting documentation such as a passport, birth or marriage certificates, and photographs. Requirements can also include registration with the General Sales Tax and the Belize Social Security Board, depending on the investor’s circumstances and business operations.

The Cabinet briefing noted that, as part of the investment process, investors may be required to complete steps under the Ministry of Investment, including registration with the Central Bank for currency matters. Foreign investors are also advised to follow BELTRAIDE‘s guidance, particularly on incentives and sector-specific criteria, such as tourism and export-related activities, and to comply with applicable financial regulations. According to the ministry, a business plan, environmental compliance, and permits tied to residency and operations must be coordinated through the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit as part of a streamlined process.

GOB also highlighted the option for investors to apply for fiscal incentive programs that promote investment by granting exemptions from import duties. These may also include exemptions in revenue replacement duty, excise duty, and business tax, depending on the program and the approved project.

Another area referenced was the Designated Processing Area program, which encourages investment in international trade and value addition, technology transfer, employment, and production in accordance with market standards. Eligible activities include manufacturing, agro-processing, aquaculture, data processing and information technology-enabled services, and industrial or business park development.

The Designated Processing Area framework may offer incentives, including tax exemptions, property and land tax exemptions within the designated area, and General Sales Tax exemptions on imported goods, among others. It also includes supply control and export license exemptions, and allows work permits for up to 15% of workers.

Before the Cabinet announcement, government officials had acknowledged longstanding investor concerns about the difficulties they face when entering and operating in Belize. In November, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Investment shared the government’s intention to discuss and finalize the specifics of the residency program at an upcoming meeting. CEO Garcia emphasized the importance of creating a supportive environment for investors, rather than a deterrent environment. The Cabinet briefing further noted that investment incentives are intended to provide relief to bona fide investors seeking to establish businesses in the country.

The briefing also comes amid continued discussion of major investment proposals, including the proposed conversion of the Port of Belize into a modernized cruise and bulk cargo port. Prime Minister Honourable John Briceno spoke on this development idea in September of this year. The project, if it proceeds, will require an initial investment of US$140 million. “After that, we will work on a master plan that has been presented to Cabinet,” Briceno said. “The master plan was accepted by Cabinet, and we started to meet with potential investors like SSA Marine from Blackrock in the United States, and Global Ports Holding from Turkey.” The prime minister said that both companies have been building ports, not only in the United States but also around the world. “So, these are Bonafide investors that will come in,” he added.

The government continues to encourage investment in the country and reminds potential investors that Belize is open for business. For more information or to inquire about investing in Belize, email [email protected].