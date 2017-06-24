Call for Nominations – Ocean Hero 2017

Being an ocean hero can mean many things but mostly, it means deciding that you are ready to take action to help to protect our marine environment for people and creatures of today and for future generations.

Over the past six years, Oceana in Belize has been proud to recognize several Belizeans for their contributions to the sustainable management and protection of our marine environment. Last year on Saturday, October 1st, at a ceremony held at the Mexican Institute of Belize, Oceana recognized two Belizeans as Ocean Heroes 2016 for their selfless commitment to Belize’s marine environment, biologist and zoologist Janet Gibson and founder of ­ Toledo Institute for Development and the Environment (TIDE), Wil Maheia.

Oceana is pleased to announce nominations are now open for the 2017 Oceana Ocean Hero Award. This award recognizes and celebrates individuals who go above and beyond to ensure the protection of our oceans.

Nominate your Ocean Hero today! Please include a brief summary of your reason(s) for nominating your candidate(s). Their impact can be local or national in scope. We will welcome the submission of nominees of all ages, although individuals nominating an Ocean Hero must be 13 years of age or older. After the nomination period, a group of finalists will be selected by a panel of local experts.

The award is open to individuals throughout Belize with interests in the ocean including;

Teaching and education

On-ground conservation, restoration and rehabilitation work

Project work

Private or individual research

Nominations are currently open to the public and will be taken until Friday, July 14th 2017. Send your submissions to belize@oceana.org today!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS