San Pedro Town’s “Return to Happiness” Program receives donations

On September 20th, Dede Gordon, Jason Burris, alongside Karen Brodie presented donations to the “ Return to Happiness” program being run under the Sustainable and Child Friendly Municipality of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) at the San Pedro Town Council( SPTC). The donation included school supplies donated by Gordon and Burris, puppets by Jamie Cozby, 30 books donated from a past visitor of the island Rosleyn Pierce, and 10 story books gifted by Cori Sterrenberg.

The program aims to help children who have had traumatic experiences to find happiness once more. The SPTC is responsible for the program and accepts puppets, books, crayons, and other miscellaneous children’s items to assist their mission. The program trains volunteers that are willing to work with children, so they can provide adequate care to those who have suffered trauma. After a two-week initial treatment, if the child still finds his or herself needing help, the SPTC goes further, providing psychological help. Mayor Daniel Guerrero accepted the gift items gratefully. “Thank you for the donations, it will surely be appreciated by the children on the island,” he said. Dede Gordon was glad to assist. “Thank you for accepting our donations, we will also be sending more items in December” she said.

The San Pedro Town Council thanks the kind donors who have contributed to this worthy cause. To learn more about the project and how you can help, please visit www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil

