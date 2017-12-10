Letter to the Editor: Sandwich Boards

Dear Editor,

One only has to take a walk along the beach in town for a short time to realize that the ban on sandwich boards on the beach is not being enforced. As a matter of fact, since the ban was put into effect, it appears that the sign problem is more prolific than ever. Is this really the image the town wants to project to our visitors? It’s time to clean up the beach Town Council. You enacted the ban, enforce it. Might be a good idea to place some trash barrels on the beach and around town while you’re at it.

Richard T.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS