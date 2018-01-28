Letter to the Editor: Mr. Homero Escalante thanks supporters

Dear Editor:

I wish to thank those who sent flowers and those who expressed their condolences verbally or in writing. A special thanks to all who attended the funeral mass in spite of the weather.

Very special thanks to Kay and Chetin Encalada, Clarice and Smiley Nuñez, Florita Ancona, to the SP Town Board, to Cristina Espejo, to the Sisters of Mercy in Belize City, to Severo Sr. and Jr., Ramon and the CCV. Thank you to the ladies and friends who visited and prayed for Lois, and are still doing so.

All these and more were extremely helpful and kind in my hour of need. Thank you all, and God Bless!

/s/ Homero Escalante

