Letter to the Editor: Charlie T. Fundraiser

Dear Editor and our San Pedro Community,

I wish to express a heartfelt THANK YOU to everyone who supported the Charlie T. Fundraiser at Carlo & Ernie’s Runway Bar Sunday Feb. 11. Thank you to our hosts, Carlo & Ernie, to the volunteers who made the event work, and to the musicians who entertained us in between the Raffles. A very special THANK YOU to the San Pedro businesses who donated the many wonderful prizes that comprised the Raffle Baskets. Also, THANK YOU to everyone who showed up, bought an item at the Bake Sale or a ticket for the raffle, made a donation or just came to enjoy the day supporting an island friend. And lastly, THANK YOU to the many media personalities (Newspaper, online blogs, FaceBook, radio and word-of-mouth) who informed our island community and helped make the event a success. Charlie T. is expected to get to Merida early March for his much needed surgery.

Cheers, Dianne Lawrence (aka Quicksilver)

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS