Letter to the Editor: Shameful Performance of WASA

I’m sure that this is only one of myriad complaints concerning the totally pathetic performance of our water suppliers. We live at Mile Marker 3 South, and have been living without even semi-decent water supply and pressure for over 5 days now. We have to bathe out of a bucket, wash our dishes out of a bucket, and flush our toilet with water from a bucket. We are residents of 6 years standing, and taxpayers for 20 years standing. We pay all of our bills on time, and contribute considerably to this island’s economy. It is quite distressing to be treated this shabbily by a seemingly uncaring service provider.

We have called repeatedly, and are always told that servicemen will be dispatched to check out the problem right away, but, (really huge surprise here), we have yet to see these purported technicians. Our water pressure gauge is still bottomed out, as usual. To add to this absurdity, strangely enough, some of our neighbors to our north, and some to our south, seem to have semi-decent water supply, but not us.

Adding insult to injury, they will not tell us what the problems are, only that they are having some “difficulties”. Alarmingly, my wife was told that these “difficulties” may persist throughout the entire month of April, extending these truly deplorable conditions to nearly 6 weeks duration.

We are asking the powers that be to help us, to exert all necessary pressure towards resolving this issue as soon as possible. Thank you for any and all assistance you may render.

With Regards,

Duane K. Allen

Casa Mariposa, Mile Marker 3 South

San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize

