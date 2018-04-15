Letter to the Editor: Development

Dear Editor,

Walk the beach between the Yacht Club and Victoria House and you’ll see three major condo/resort developments under way, one major development offering future condos, and two or more land preparation sites where development is obviously being planned. All of this activity is on less than a mile and a half of beach.

Given this, I have three questions for the Town Council. (1) What are the plans to deal with the additional parking/traffic issues? And (2) What are the plans to deal with the additional demands on water and electricity issues? And (3) What are the plans to deal with the additional sanitation issues?

You know the ACs will run, the swimming pools will be filled, the showers will flow, the toilets will flush, the trash will pile up, and the vehicle permits will be demanded. All of that entails social costs the residents of the island must bear.

So the Town Council has planned for this, right?

/s/ Judy Schreiner

San Pedro

