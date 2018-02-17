Letter to the Editor: FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY

To my son Koby, and all my free-spirited San Pedro kids that I loved…You will have a place in my heart forever..

FOR LOVE OF COUNTRY

“Oh Land of the Free by the Caribe Sea”

They sang after struggling for years

When loss became gain at St. George’s Caye

By brave British, freed slaves, and buccaneers

La Isla Bonita…This was my home

Barefoot and sunburned, so wild and free

This perfect playground was all I had known

Mangos, and sea grapes, and coconut trees

My heart still remembers nights of warm rain

Running through puddles reflecting the moon

When lights had gone out and candles would wane

Oh, childhood memories – gone too soon

The swaying palms with gently blowing breeze

The country where I first breathed life…Belize

Kathy Jeffers

(Teacher Kathy)

