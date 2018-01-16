San Pedro Police Department hosts annual staff appreciation party

On Saturday, January 13th, San Pedro police officers’ challenging work was honored during the Department’s annual staff appreciation party. From 7PM officers along with their families and invited guests, began arriving at the San Pedro Lions Den for a celebration that included a dinner, raffles, giveaways and musical entertainment. The highlight of the evening was a special recognition for Sergeant Derrick Saldano, who recently retired.

Leading the event’s formalities was Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Henry Jemmott. He started by commending the officers’ dedication to the well-being of the island community, noting that there has been a major decrease in criminal activity on the island, particularly major crimes. “We recorded the largest decrease in major crimes last year on the island- a solid 38%,” said Jemmott. “We could not have done this without teamwork. This includes each supervisor doing his part and pushing officers to do what they need to do.” He expressed that policing is a hard task, but it is proudly done by each member of the police department. “We do this job because we have the will to serve, and while we have this will, we will carry on and do as we need to do,” Jemmott concluded.

Following a brief invocation by Pastor Clive Welsh, Mayor Guerrero shared a few words with the attendees, pledging to continue supporting the island’s police department as they strive for a better and safer Ambergris Caye. “The results of your hard work on the island, showing a significant decrease in crime, is sending a strong message across the nation that you are all doing an excellent job,” said Guerrero. “This also means that the community is cooperating with the Department, the same way The San Pedro Council does, so this is a good working strategy. The Town Board will continue committing to the Police Department because we believe that San Pedro needs more work, there is room for improvement and I know that you all can get the job done as you have proven so far.”

After the formal remarks, Jemmott invited the Mayor to assist him in honoring retired Sergeant of Police, Derrick Saldano. For his service and dedication to the police and the community, he was awarded a brand new motorcycle. According to Jemmott, Saldano was mainly attached to the Tourism Police section and was very supportive and reliable when the police station did not have a Deputy. “At times, Saldano would run the Station in my absence,” said Jemmott. “He has done an excellent job and we need more officers like him. A person who would always speak the truth, so let’s follow that example, and if you see something, say it, that will help us along the way.” Saldano humbly accepted his award, thanked his colleagues and the Police Department, highlighting his time at the San Pedro Police Station.

Immediately after, the party started with DJ Hypastatic spinning an assortment of tracks that kept the dance floor full. Throughout the evening, fabulous prizes were raffled and many of the attendees went home with amazing giveaways.

The San Pedro Police Department takes this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the event. They thank the business community for their donations and as well the Area Representative and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr., along with Mayor Daniel Guerrero and The San Pedro Town Council for their continued support.

