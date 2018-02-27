Town Council donates new motorcycle to the San Pedro Police

On, Friday, February 16th the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) donated a Honda motorcycle to the San Pedro Police Department. The motorcycle was officially handed over by Mayor Daniel Guerrero, Councilor Hector “Tito” Alamilla and Councilor Gabriel “Gaby” Nunez to the Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Henry Jemmott.

Mayor Guerrero mentioned that this donation comes following a promise that authorities would be receiving a new motorcycle. “We are working on getting more motorcycles for them [the police] to help them on their patrol as well as vehicles and other things,” said Guerrero. He hopes that with the addition to the police’s mobile fleet the island can be better patrolled, and officers can reach crime scenes quickly.

Jemmott thanked Guerrero and the SPTC for the generous donations and indicated that it will be immediately put to good use. Furthermore, all residents are encouraged to report any and all criminal activities to the Police Station by calling 206-2022.

