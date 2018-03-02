SACNW hosts a neighborhood clean-up

Press Release – South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch – February 28, 2018 – On Saturday morning, February 24th bright and early, members and friends of SACNW (South Ambergris Caye Neighborhood Watch) were out in full force for a clean-up of the south end of the island. From Victoria House to Marco Gonzalez Maya Site entrance, more than 30 adults and children filled a dump truck with garbage bags and miscellaneous items discarded along the road and beach. From a discarded toilet to a bug zapper, truck tire and more, there was plenty to think about when wondering why people want to dirty up our beautiful Isla Bonita.

We thank the San Pedro Town Council for their assistance in bags and truck pick up as well as all those who participated with special thanks to the resorts who sent employees to assist.

SACNW is a volunteer membership neighborhood watch for the south end of the island, operating strictly on member contributions. Working along with the San Pedro Police Department, SACNW Mission Statement is: To deter crime, promote community spirit and create an environment that encourages awareness and continual improvement within our area. General Meetings are held on the 2nd Wednesday of a month at 7pm at Lone Star Grill, Mosquito Coast. Please join us – whether you live in the area or whether you are interested in starting a neighborhood watch in your area and want to see how we operate. Welcome!

