Island visitor sponsors Do The Right Thing Pedestrian Crossing summer program

Tourist Ross Otte from Houston, Texas, USA has officially become the full sponsor for Do The Right Thing Pedestrian Crossing summer program currently taking place in San Pedro Town. The summer program is led by activist Philip ‘Fawda’ Henry and Adilee Mckoy, with the goal of educating island children on social issues.

Otte decided to fully sponsor the summer program because as a way of giving back. “When I was a child I needed help and I met people like Henry and Mckoy who helped me to become a successful person, so it’s mostly a way to giving back to help out these children that stole my heart. I believe that sports and counselling will keep them out of the negative things in life,” he said. “I do hope that this program will also help them to become better persons in their community.” Otte further stated that he will be returning to San Pedro Town, as he enjoyed his time here, and hopes to assist other organizations. “We are very happy with Otte support towards the summer program,” said a grateful Henry.

The summer program takes place from 9AM to 4PM, Mondays to Fridays at the beachfront by the Central Park. Through presentations and fun-filled activities, children learn about the effects of a variety of social issues. DTRTPC was formed in 2008 by Henry, who is a former traffic officer at the Belize City Council Traffic Department. This program is currently supported by the Ministry of Education, however, funds are raised to travel across the country to educate citizens and students. It also leads a ‘hand wash hand’ effort to assist in the promotion of businesses in return for their support of the initiative.

Any child is invited to join the summer program. For information about Do The Right Thing Pedestrian Crossing, you can call Henry at 624-9438 or 605-9116.

