Do The Right Thing School Safety Summer Program is back in San Pedro Town

For the second consecutive year, Do The Right Thing School Safety Summer Program (DTRTSS) is back in San Pedro Town.The summer program is led by activist Philip ‘Fawda’ Henry and aims at keeping island children involved in positive activities throughout their summer vacation.

The summer program takes place from 9AM to 4PM, Monday to Friday at the San Pedro High School. Through presentations and fun-filled activities, children will learn about traffic rules and regulations, what is human trafficking, cyberbullying, and child abuse, as well as how to become better persons in their community.

DTRTSS was formed in 2008 by Henry, who is a former traffic officer at the Belize City Council Traffic Department aimed at decreasing road traffic accidents among children. This program is currently supported by the Ministry of Education. However, funds are raised to travel across the country to educate citizens and students. The program also leads a ‘hand wash hand’ effort to assist in the promotion of businesses in return for their support to the initiative. “We have regular talks via the media houses like Love FM and TV and advertise and let the public know of your support towards the protection of our children,” said Henry.

Henry invites every child of San Pedro Town to join and get educated. He extends special thanks to the summer program sponsors, which includes SunBreeze Hotel, Blue Tang Inn, Grand Caribe, Pepperoni’s Pizza, Coral Cable, Caye Casa and Paradiso Cafe. For more information about the summer program, you can contact Henry at 655-4035.

