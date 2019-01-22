Carpentry and Mechanical Internship Program launched at Royal Caribbean Resort

Aimed at capacitating youth interested in the vocational fields of Carpentry and Mechanics, an Internship Program was officially inaugurated on Friday, January 18th in San Pedro Town. The initiative is the effort of island businessman, Yorham Shostari of Royal Caribbean Resort, in collaboration with the Area Representative and Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr. It is set to start in February, with participants ages 16 and up eligible to apply for an internship lasting four months. Only two candidates will be selected for each internship period.

During the short inauguration ceremony, Shostari and his daughter Lee-el gave an overview of the program. It is free of cost, and participants will work in the workshop adjacent to the resort, six days a week from 8AM to 5PM, with lunch provided. According to Lee-el, the internship program is a way of giving back to the community and establishing an even closer relationship with the island’s work force. “Persons interested in carpentry or mechanics should take advantage of this opportunity to improve their skills and become great contributors to the society’s growth,” said Lee-el.

Heredia commends Shostari and Royal Caribbean Resort for spearheading the initiative, and invites interested persons on Ambergris Caye to apply through his office on Pescador Drive. “There are people with strength in these areas, and I can see somebody taking this course eventually becoming a good carpenter or mechanic. They can either work for a big company or even open their own business,” said Heredia.

The carpentry workshop will be offered under the guidance of carpenter Gilberto Hoare, who is excited to start training his first interns. He said that he has met a lot of young people interested in this field of work. The instructor leading the mechanic internship is yet to be announced, however, it was indicated that prospective students will also be able to learn welding. Both instructors are employees of the resort.

Organizers are hopeful for a positive outcome from the internships. If the initiative is well received by the community, programs for other skill set will be added in the near future.

