Havana Cigar hosts Habanos distributors and introduces new cigar and Cuban rum

The promotion of one of Cuba’s top cigars, Partagas-Habana Serie D No. 4, under the Habanos family, took place at a special event on Thursday, April 11th at Havana Cigars in downtown San Pedro. The one of a kind event included invited guests from the Caribbean Cigars Corporation. For the past 15 years, they have been the exclusive distributor of Habanos cigars in the Central American and Caribbean region. The special gathering, which started at 1PM, also highlighted Ron Caney, one of the best aged rums from the Caribbean island nation.

The event was a joint effort between Havana Cigars’ proprietor Carlos Utrera and the Embassy of Cuba in Belize. Caribbean Cigars Corporation’s representatives General Manager Carlos Breto, Commercial Manager Maria Elena Sanchez, and International Business and Marketing Manager Anali Carreño Gonzalez were happy to share information about their products. Among the attendees were U.S Warden Jeff Bella, Honourable James Janmohamed OBE J.P (S) of the Honorary British Consul, among other patrons of Havana Cigars.

Gonzalez explained that since Habanos is a renowned brand in the region, they were thrilled to visit Belize and discover the great potentiality of the cigar market. According to her, Partagas Cigars is one of the many cigars under the Habanos label and a favorite for cigar aficionados. “It is a full cigar that burns evenly and is easily recognizable by its deep, earthy flavor,” said Gonzalez. “This comes from a selection of filler binder tobaccos carefully chosen for their unmistakable richness of flavor and aroma.” Next to her was Breto, who thanked Utrera for his hospitality and everyone for attending the event. He foresees a good business relation in Belize and Havana Cigars becoming the distributor for their Partagas Cigars in the country.

Following the brief presentation, everyone was treated to some Partagas cigars and some of Cuba’s best-aged spirits, Ron Caney. The aged rum was recommended to be consumed with ice only. With a cigar on hand, everyone puffed a Partagas and sipped on Caney. It was a drink enjoyed by everyone for its authentic flavor and smooth finish. Caney’s background involves a particular mango that only grows in an area known as Caney de la Mercedes in Santiago, Cuba. This rum is yet to be available in Belize, but Havana Cigars is expecting to have it available for its customers in San Pedro Town in the coming months.

Utrera thanked the Habanos’ representatives for their visit and presented Breto with a bottle of one of Belize’s best-aged rums, Don Omario from Traveller’s Liquors.

Havana Cigars is considered the only tobacco smoking lounge in the country, with a fully stocked bar and a wide range of original and authentic handmade cigars from Central America and the Caribbean. Some of the types of cigars available at Havana are Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Tatuaje Cigars, Arturo Fuente, and Padron. Partagas cigars will be the other brand that will soon be available for cigar lovers.

Havana Cigars is located on Barrier Reef Drive and opens from 11AM to midnight Tuesdays to Sundays. They can also be reached at 226-4576.

