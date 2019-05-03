Kids in Action 2019 Youth Summer Diving Program receives donations

Preparations for this year’s Kids in Action summer scuba diving program are underway with the San Pedro Tour Operators Association (SPTOA). The annual summer program is possible thanks to the contributions of different institutions on the island, and so far it has received its first set of donations. A $3,300 cheque from the Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) will go rowards purchasing material for the activity, while the Diver Alert Network-DAN has confirmed their contribution by providing insurance to the participants of this year’s event. Kids in Action certifies students and public workers in open sea diving to bring awareness about the marine environment around the island and count with new active diving volunteers that can participate in future programs with local institutions like HCMR. The two-week program is expected to start around the middle of July, and in the meantime, organizers are planning to visit schools around the island to start selecting participants.

President of the SPTOA Everette Anderson stated that the participants come from the different schools on the island and their participation is based on their academic performance. The visits at the schools include an oral presentation about the program with images showing the activities of the previous camp. The public workers that also take place in the certification are chosen after all students are selected. Selected governmental entities and from the private sector are then invited to choose their candidates for the program.

The annual summer activity provides the future open waters with the necessary material for their theory and practical classes. During the program, many tour operators get involved by taking participants out on the field for diving classes. Aside from learning diving, particpants also learn volunteerism and information about marine wildlife around the island and in the barrier reef.

The camp comes at a cost of over $30,000 BZ, covered every year thanks to the kind donations and volunteerism from the business community on the island. The diving program is free of cost to the selected participants.

For more information on Kids in Action or/and how to donate contact Anderson at 600-4856 or via the SPTOA Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/sptouroperatorassociation/.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS