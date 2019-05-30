Belizean-American news anchor Kendis Gibson speaks to hundreds of students at SPHS

Emmy award-winning journalist Belizean-American journalist Kendis Gibson visited the San Pedro High School (SPHS) on Wednesday, May 29th and spoke to hundreds of students at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium about pursuing their goals and the importance of education. Gibson is currently a news anchor for MSNBC in New York City, New York USA, and his appearance at SPHS was made possible by the U.S Embassy in Belize through the Public Affairs Department.

Vice Principal Maria Flota welcomed Natella Svistunova, Publics Affair Officer of the U.S Embassy and Gibson to the school compound shortly after 2PM. Half an hour later, the auditorium was packed with an assembly of over five hundred students. Opening the program for the evening was Gibson, who was welcomed with loud cheers and applause.

He shared with the audience his struggles as a little boy while growing in Belize City. But things changed at the age of 10 when his family was able to relocate to the U.S. “I began to focus on things that I enjoyed the most, and then I was drawn to television,” he said. Gibson stated that it was not easy getting to work in television, but that he never gave up. Determination and the love for his dreams were the driving engine for his success.

Gibson encouraged the students to find their passion and pursue it. Most importantly, he assured them that they can achieve whatever they wish without leaving their hometown. “You do not need to move to another country to achieve your goals,” he continued motivating them. “Anything you want to accomplish in this life, you can do it right here in San Pedro, right here in Belize.” Students were reminded that accomplishing the impossible is more about mindset, knowing what you want and then figuring out how to get it done.

Gibson was thanked for his motivational words with loud cheers. He mingled with the students as they held American flags and even took pictures with them. On behalf of the school, Vice Principal Flota thanked Gibson and the U.S Embassy for their time and such a motivational presentation for the benefit of the students.

This is not the first time the Belizean-American journalist visits his home country. Gibson visits the Jewel every time he can, and on every occasion, he takes time to do presentations and visit students around schools during his stay. His visits in the past even saw him making a short documentary about his experiences in Belize aired on World News Now on ABC. Gibson also has held sessions with local journalists, and hosted forums with high school, college and university students in Belize City and the Capital City of Belmopan.

