Sandbar and Nook take top prizes at 2019 San Pedro Lobster Festival!

After nine days of lobster crawl parties at various participating businesses on the island, the 2019 San Pedro Lobster Festival culminated with the highly anticipated Block Party on Saturday, June 21st at the Central Park.

San Pedro’s Lobster Fest Block Party saw hundreds of residents and visitors enjoy an evening of fabulous music by Pannerifix Steel Band, Dennis Wolfe Jr., the Gilharry 7 Band and DJ Debbie. Beautifully decorated booths offered some of the best of lobster-themed dishes and drinks, and several local restaurants even competed in the annual food and drink competition.

The block party started around 4PM, and as the evening progressed, lobster fanatics began gathering. Visitors enjoyed a variety of dishes, including lobster pizza, mac and cheese lobster, lobster sliders and rolls, kebabs, dip, tacos, quesadillas, and the ubiquitous grilled lobster tails, among many other tasty concoctions.

Hungry revelers had no issue waiting in the long lines, so long as their tasty nibbles were served up! After indulging, happy campers gathered in front of the stage to enjoy some of the best in melodious tropical beats and Belizean music.

While attendees were enjoying the show at the Central Park, a group of seven judges was tasked to pick the top lobster dish and drink from 16 submissions at their judging station at Estel’s Dine by The Sea.

Judges were Mary Gonzalez from The San Pedro Sun Newspaper, Amy Knox from Wild Mangos, Jennie Staines from Elvi’s Kitchen, Chris Aycock from Aqua Belize, John Burgos Executive Director for the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA), Olive Eiley-Dominguez from El Fogon and Andrew Miller, a US journalist visiting via the Belize Tourism Board.

The blind tasting had a set point system for taste, originality, presentation, and use of lobster. It was a difficult task deciding among the great submissions, but points were awarded, and after judges submitted their scores, totals were tallied, and the winners were determined.

The lovely Miss San Pedro, Chelsea Muñoz along with the San Pedro Lobster Festival coordinator Rebecca Arceo took to the stage and announced the winners of the food and drink competition. Taking the grand prize in the culinary category - for the second consecutive year - was Sandbar. They presented delicious sous vide lobster with a lemon air and bell pepper coulis. Second place went to Nook Restaurant and Cocktail Bartique, with their incredible Isla Bonita Lobster Pocket Pita. Ramon’s Village restaurant Pineapple’s Dine by The Sea placed third with their Lobster Zuppa Toscana.

Nook Restaurant and Cocktail Bartique were called up once again for winning the grand prize in the drink category. Their tasty San Peezy Squeezie, a combination of mango and white wine, brandy, rum and even a zing of habanero won over the judges unanimously! Second place went to Mesa Café/ Coco Loco’s for their refreshing Tropical Starlight – a shimmery blend of tropical juices and rums with hibiscus ice spheres. Camo Cantina and Island Ops took third place with their Miche-Lobsta drink.

In the best booth category, Pineapples once again took the top honors for their gorgeous tropical setting in the park.

It was then time to announce the lucky winner of the lobster passport raffle. Winning an all-expenses-paid trip for two to next year’s lobster festival was Kay Neal, who happily accepted the prize from Miss San Pedro.

After the winners were announced, attendees continued the party with live music from the Gilharry 7 Band until the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The Lobster Festival is organized every year by the San Pedro Business Association in commemoration of the official opening of the lobster season in Belize. This year marked the 13th annual celebration of the tasty crustacean, which encourages visitors and locals to visit the various participating establishments during the weeklong ‘Lobster Crawl.’ During the crawl, visitors can get their lobster passports stamped for a chance to enter a raffle to win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to the following lobster festival.

The San Pedro Lobster Festival Committee extends its sincerest thanks to the following:

Main Sponsors: Hon. Minister Manuel Heredia & Belize Tourism Board, The San Pedro Town Council, B & B Beverages Ltd. (Bowen Group of Companies), San Pedro Lobster Festival Committee/San Pedro Business Association.

Organizers: San Pedro Lobster Festival Committee/San Pedro Business Association, Seaduced by Belize, Pedro's Hotel & Caribbean Villas, Sunrise Real Estate, Jackie & Adam Feldman @ The Truck Stop.

Events Sponsors: Estel's Dine by the Sea, Cook Inc., MADISCO, Iguana Juan's Pop-Up @ The Commons, Pirate's Treasure Restaurant & Bar, Amber Beach Bar & Grill, Pirate's Not-So-Secret Beach Bar & Grill, The Dive Bar, Iguana Juan's Restaurant & Bar, Crazy Canucks, Camo Cantina & Island Op's, Pineapple's by the Beach @ Ramon's Village Resort, Belize Chocolate Company, Pedro's Inn, 12 Belize Gift Shop, Rain Restaurant @ Grand Caribe, Palapa Bar & Grill, The Truck Stop.

Booth Sponsors: Caliente Restaurant, Estel's Dine by the Sea, Nook Restaurant & Cocktail Bartique, Pedro's Hotel, Amber Beach Bar & Grill, Dianita's Fast Food, Mesa Cafe/Coco Loco's,

Camo Cantina & Island Op's, Pirate's Pizza, Crazy Canucks, Pirate's Treasure Restaurant & Bar,

Pineapple's by the Beach @ Ramon's Village Resort, Pier 366, The Dive Bar, Iguana Juan's Restaurant & Bar, Aji Tapa's Restaurant, Ginger's Garden.

Passport Sponsors: Ramon's Village Resort, Matachica Resort & Spa, Tropic Air Ltd., Victoria House & Spa

Raffle Sponsors: Tropic Air, Ramon's Village, SunBreeze Hotel, Ultimate Golf Cart Rental, Diamond Lodge, Palapa Bar, Chuck & Robbie's, Belize Chocolate Company, Palmilla Restaurant @ Victoria House & Spa, El Patio Restaurant, Blue Water Grill, Seaduced by Belize, Wayo's Beach Bar, Traveller's Liquors, Amigo's Del Mar.

Special thanks to: Atlantic Bank Ltd., Mayor Daniel Guerrero, Debbie Spain, Renita Dellaca, Rebecca Arceo, Coqui Alamilla, Elito Arceo and the Crawl Crew: Daisy Martinez and Sabrina Viana!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS