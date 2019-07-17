PAHO launches ‘Stronger Together’ Campaign for Hurricane Season 2019

As the 2019 hurricane season is underway, psychosocial support will be utilized to help the Caribbean people if any disaster hits. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) launched the “Stronger Together” campaign in Bridgetown, Barbados on Friday, July 12th. The campaign draws attention to the information and tools available to assist communities in better coping with the psychological impact of adverse events.

In the Caribbean, most disaster response communication materials focus on ensuring that people recognize storm warnings, know where to go for assistance, and have prepared their homes. However, few communication campaigns or products help people build resilience to cope with the impacts of disasters. This campaign aims to fill that gap.

The “Stronger Together” campaign will also tackle the stigma associated with seeking mental health and psychosocial support. It will put a special focus on vulnerable people, such as children and adolescents, women, older persons, or persons with disabilities. Also, the gender-sensitive campaign addresses issues related to the different roles that men and women have in the family and the community, a possible rise in gender-based violence following disasters, and gender differences when accessing health services. “The campaign spreads the message that together, we can build resilience to natural disasters. We have to be prepared now to cope tomorrow. Strengthening social and individual resilience is essential in any response to disasters. Building back better after a disaster, means building back with resilience,” said Monica La Bennett, Vice-President (Operations), CDB.

It is part of a PAHO and CBD initiative to train 16 psychologists, psychiatrists and social workers in mental health and psychosocial support in the aftermath of the devastating 2017 hurricane season. This has created a roster of health professionals from which PAHO can mobilize resources to affected countries in an emergency. The awareness campaign will run until October 2019 and includes an illustrated booklet on psychological first aid; public service announcements for video and radio; video testimonials, and a radio jingle to be broadcast across the Caribbean Region.

PAHO works with the countries of the Americas to improve the health and quality of life of its population. Founded in 1902, it is the world’s oldest international public health agency. It serves as the Regional Office of WHO for the Americas and is the specialized health agency of the Inter-American system.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS