The island’s sixth blood drive of the year nets 21 pints!

The Belize Red Cross San Pedro Branch (BRCSPB) conducted their sixth blood drive of the year at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II on Saturday, September 14th. From 9AM to 3PM, potential donors made their way to the polyclinic where personnel from the Belize Blood Bank, along with volunteers from the BRCSPB welcomed them. Volunteers also held a dollar drive in the downtown area, collecting $547.50 in cash. During this latest blood drive, organizers managed to collect a total of 21 pints of blood.

Donors even had the chance to win fabulous prizes donated by various island businesses. Michael Casey won a $25 Gift Certificate from Pink Boutique, Amalia Lizamen won a $50 bar tab at Sunset Lounge, Argel Rivero won a breakfast for two at Beach Dog Café, Phillip Ramsey won one month Gym Membership from Belize Fitness, and Orlin Chi-Kocaso walked away with a tablet with cover, screen protector and stylus pen from Island Cell Phones and Electronics.

While some volunteers were at the polyclinic, others headed out to the main streets of the town to conduct a dollar drive. Many passers-by kindly contributed to the petition to assist the local Red Cross branch. The monies collected will be used to support the work Red Cross does on the island. The BRCSPB reminds residents that their donation goes towards the Ambergris Caye’s reserves at the blood bank. The pints of blood are then available for any islander who may need a blood transfusion in emergencies.

The BRCSPB further advises potential donors that when preparing to donate blood, they should get plenty of rest and a good night’s sleep. Donors are recommended they eat a meal high in iron and to drink plenty of healthy fluids before donating.

The last blood drive of the year will be on Saturday, December 14th. BRCSPB would like to thank all the sponsors that contributed to this drive, including Reef TV, Reef Radio, Pink Boutique, Camo Cantina, Casa Picasso, Sunset Lounge, Belize Fitness, Beach Dog Cafe, Pedro's Inn, My Place Steakhouse, Yogo-bean, and Island Cell Phones and Electronics. Special thanks go out to all the amazing volunteers from the Red Cross Youth Group and Washington University of Health and Science for their assistance.

