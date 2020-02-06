San Pedro Town holds 9th Annual Cancer Walk

In commemoration of World Cancer Awareness Day, the San Pedro Cancer Society held its ninth annual candlelight awareness walk on Tuesday, February 4th. This year saw a large number of islanders representing the local business community, the education sector, and even visitors, who met at the Central Park at 6PM to join the solidarity walk. The group left the Central Park heading north on Barrier Reef Drive and onto Pescador Drive. Headed by the San Pedro Traffic Department, they circled the San Juan roundabout and marched back to Central Park where the walk ended. Many of the participants wore t-shirts with images of their beloved ones, who had lost the battle against this disease.

A moment of silence followed in remembrance of those who have succumbed to cancer. President of the San Pedro Cancer Society, Pamela Zetina thanked everyone for their support and time in joining the awareness walk. She took the opportunity to remind island residents that the organization is here to assist the community in any way they can. Although cancer is considered a deadly disease, attendees were told that the best way to fight it is via early detection and proper treatment. The island’s Cancer Society also announced that there will be more engagement with the community as they are working on future events for the benefit of island residents.

For more information on the San Pedro Cancer Society and the work that they do, or to find out how you can assist and become a member, contact Zetina at 604-6630 or via e-mail at [email protected]

