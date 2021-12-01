San Pedro High School to investigate teacher’s conduct

An incident involving a teacher at the San Pedro High School (SPHS) reportedly using inappropriate words during an online class has prompted the institution to issue a release addressing the matter. Words such as ‘stupid’ and ‘idiots, among others, were allegedly used during the class session.

According to reports, the teacher expressed frustration at the students’ lack of participation during a Physics class. The incident was recorded and released on social media, going viral.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 1st, the SPHS noted to be aware of the incident and said they do not support such behavior from their teachers. They are against any student abuse by any faculty member, staff, or vice-versa. According to the note, the well-being of their students is paramount, and the matter in question will be thoroughly investigated.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Science, and Technology also issued a statement lamenting the alleged teacher’s misconduct, saying they are deeply concerned by the video showing a teacher’s behavior in an online session with her students. The video has made its way onto a local newsroom’s Facebook page. The Ministry is aware that the Board of Management has commenced a thorough investigation and gives its highest assurance to the public that the matter will be addressed swiftly and appropriately.

The Ministry reminds both teachers and non-teaching staff always to maintain the highest degree of ethical and professional standards of behavior. “As teachers and public servants, we must always champion a safe and nurturing learning environment for our children, where physical, verbal, and all other forms of abuse are not condoned,” the release said. “We are mindful that these are challenging times for everyone, especially for our teachers and students. The fatigue and mental challenges brought on by the pandemic have affected far too many. The Ministry of Education is committed to working with the Belize National Teacher’s Union and its other partners to do what it can to support the issues of mental health for all our stakeholders.”

