San Pedro High School and sixth form students scheduled for Pfizer vaccine













On Saturday, August 28th, the Pfizer vaccine will be available to island students attending high school and sixth form between the ages of 12-17. The vaccines will be administered at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at the San Pedro High School.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness encourages all parents and legal guardians to have their children vaccinated during the countrywide campaign. The Pfizer vaccine is taken in two doses. Unlike the AstraZeneca injection that requires an eight to ten-week duration before the second dose, the second Pfizer injection is given 21 days later.

How to get the vaccine?

A signed consent form is required from parents or guardians for children to get the Pfizer vaccine. This form can be obtained at the school or the polyclinic. If parents cannot accompany the student, a letter of authorization must be provided for someone else to escort the child to the vaccination center. Students are required to present their valid school ID and/or their Social Security Card.

Of importance, children should have a hearty meal (breakfast or lunch) and be well hydrated before getting the injection. If a child is not a student on the island but on the mainland, they can still get their dose in San Pedro. In addition, as stated by the government, the vaccine is for all children ages 12-17; thus, anyone within that age, regardless if they are a student or not, can get the vaccine this weekend.

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially approved the Pfizer two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was initially given under an emergency statute. Although information from the FDA stated that it is fully supported for those aged 16 and older, doctors in Belize said that medical test results suggest it can be administered to children ages 12-17. Other countries that have reportedly allocated it to children prove it to be very efficient. According to the FDA, Pfizer is 91% effective in preventing complications related to COVID-19.

The nationwide vaccination campaign started in the Belize District with schools in Belize City and rural areas. The government states that if most of the student population is immunized, face-to-face teaching could resume in October of this year.































