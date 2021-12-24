Food Hampers for Families and Toys for Children – Living Word Church spreads Christmas Cheer

After a generous donation of $74,900 through the fundraising efforts of Caye Bank Chairman and former ambassador Joel Nagel and Michael Cobb of ECI Development, the Living Word Church (LWC) was able to deliver on its promise of toys to 1000 children on Ambergris Caye. With such a large donation, LWC’s Pastor Ian Zaldivar declared that the amount of food hampers would increase significantly as well.

125 food bags were packed with groceries, including a whole fresh chicken and food items that could last around two weeks. Pastor Ian Zaldivar and fellow church members delivered the bags with a generous side of joy and hope in the subdivisions of Escalante, DFC, Marina Drive, San Pedrito, San Juan, Boca del Rio and San Mateo. During the delivery process, which spanned two days, the delegation was able to share the Word of God to the recipients.

Families with young children thanked those delivering with broad smiles – a few parents were even moved to tears. The food distribution initiative is meant to provide island families with food during this holiday season, while also sharing the Good Word of the season. There were many families who asked for a short prayer/blessing, and Pastor Zaldivar and his crew were more than happy to pray and invite them to Living Word Church services. Children and adults alike, living day by day across the different subdivisions, could not thank them enough for the timely assistance.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect many people, and for some, affording a decent meal has become a challenge. A few recipients shared that they have been feeling abandoned and hopeless. In San Pedrito, one person was particularly emotional, thanking the group for the physical and spiritual food her family had been blessed with. “You are all God-sent. God is real, thank you!”

1000 Children Gifted with Christmas Toys

The Hon. Louis Sylvestre Stadium grounds was laid out with a thousand presents for children of varying ages on Monday, December 20th. Those with a ticket passed through the gate manned by volunteers and had the joy of picking a toy for themselves.

Dolls, trucks, educational games, some of the latest characters, soft plushies, and even baby toys were available to choose from. A lot of the children who entered had been given their tickets during the food distribution the previous two days.

Volunteers guided excited children down the line, many seemingly overwhelmed with the choices before them. Big brothers and sisters helped their little siblings carry their toys, with shouts of “thank you” filling the air. Apart from their presents, there were holiday themed cupcakes and a cup of soda for each child.

The happiness on the little faces was gratifying, and Pastor Ian Zaldivar and volunteers remain humbled at being able to provide this measure of joy to the community’s youngest. The Living Word Church has pledged to continue assisting these vulnerable families every year with the help of God and all the donors making the program possible. They will also keep sharing the Word of the Almighty and feed those hungry spirits across the island.

