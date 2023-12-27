Living Word Church’s annual Christmas Toy Drive receives donation from Caye International Bank

Driven to continue helping island residents and children, San Pedro’s Caye International Bank’s (CIB) Chairman Joel Nagel presented the Living Word Church (LWC) with a check for $77,316 to assist with its annual toy drive. Every year, LWC holds a toy drive to provide families and children on the island with Christmas presents and groceries (food baskets) for the holiday season.

Every year, the total amount of the generous donation from CIB is possible via charitable donations from clients, shareholders, and friends of the bank and ECI Development. They all unite to ensure this initiative continues delivering Christmas love to all island children and families. This time of the year traditionally embraces those who are less privileged.

CIB’s Chairman Nagel strongly supports these charitable activities, having grown up without much. He understands the joy that receiving a gift during Christmas can bring to anyone. “I have made it my personal mission to continue contributing to this great campaign in which the community and the church share the holiday cheer through such a cheerful activity,” said Nagel. He looks forward to delivering another donation next year. Nagel’s business partner and Chief Executive Officer for ECI Development, Michael Cobb, also supports community activity and commends organizations like LWC.

LWC Pastor Ian Zaldivar was humbled by Nagel and his team’s generosity to the church every year. Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez was also present during the donation and commended CIB’s involvement in making the island’s Christmas season better for everyone. With this donation, Zaldivar foresees once again the gift of food baskets and small toys during the Christmas Caroling, usually held on Friday, December 22nd, and quality toys during the Toy Outreach on Saturday, December 23rd, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. Besides toys, food baskets will also be handed out on Saturday, and as is tradition, everyone will receive a cupcake and drink.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS