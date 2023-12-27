Living Word Church hosts another successful Christmas toy outreach

Hundreds of island children accompanied by their parents received Christmas presents courtesy of the Living Word Church (LWC). The anticipated event occurred at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium, where every child walked out smiling with new toys and was treated to fresh snacks and refreshments.

The annual Christmas event was held on December 23rd, thanks to generous donations from many sponsors through the Caye International Bank (CIB) based in San Pedro Town. CIB’s Chairman Joel Nagel donated $77,316.00 to LWC Pasto Ian Zaldivar for the toy drive this year. According to Pastor Zaldivar, the donation covered food baskets, hundreds of small toys during the Christmas Carolling on December 22nd, and hundreds more quality toys for the toy outreach (drive) at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium.

The program started after 6PM as hundreds of parents with their children gathered at the auditorium for a moving prayer service. The service’s highlights included religious performances on the auditorium’s court. Afterward, the distribution of presents began, where children and parents were led to the court in the auditorium in small groups, where volunteers handed out the toys.

Zaldivar said it was another successful event and thanked the generous donors whose funds went to purchase toys and produce the event, pay for security, and rent the venue, chairs, sound system, stage, and other expenses. The Living Word Church also raises funds to assist less fortunate families in the island community throughout the year. On the morning of December 24th, the church, its members, and volunteers took to the streets across the different subdivisions of San Pedro to continue distributing toys and food baskets. The church also helps students with school materials and families with food baskets and is always involved in other activities benefiting island children.

