San Pedro Town Council to enforce the removal excess signage from public areas

A regulation that bans placing marketing or sale signs (real estate) in public areas will soon come into effect. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez indicated that people had enough time to remove excess signage in public places, but this upcoming enforcement will not affect signs on private properties.

San Pedro Town Council saw the need for the regulation as these signs can be dangerous in the case of a natural disaster like a hurricane. The Mayor stated that not only can they be hazardous, but the saturation of advertisement posters can make an area look unattractive. Nuñez reminded the public that such practice is allowed on private property and not in public places.

Some areas along the road north of San Pedro have reportedly become swamped with custom signs. According to the Mayor, signs on public property are to be removed. Instead of complying with this request, he claims that more signs have been erected in certain areas. Those not complying with this regulation may be penalized.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season will officially start in a couple of weeks. The concern is that if a storm/hurricane hits the country and island, these signs can become projectiles and a danger to other properties and people.

This year’s hurricane period is predicted to be an above-average season with 19 named storms. Nine of these are expected to become hurricanes, with four being major hurricanes. Last week, the first tropical wave was detected off the west coast of Africa. However, it did not develop into a weather system of concern. According to the latest updates from the National Hurricane Center, there are no trouble areas in the Atlantic Ocean or the Caribbean Sea.

Related Articles Mayor concerned over excessive signage on the island

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS