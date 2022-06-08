Made in Belize Tradeshow a Success



The Made in Belize Trade Show featured 105 micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs and established businesses such as The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry ’s fifth annual Made in Belize Trade Show was held on June 4th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Governor General Field in the City of Belmopan under the theme “Buy in Belize, Build Belize, Support your own homegrown.” The purpose of this Trade Show was to promote goods and services that are “Made in Belize.”The Made in Belize Trade Show featured 105 micro, small, and medium-sized entrepreneurs and established businesses such as Marie Sharp Fine Foods and Quality Poultry Products. Visitors expressed their amazement at the uniqueness and quality of the products.

The President in his remarks expressed the need for policies to be put in place to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and create jobs. Trailblazing entrepreneur Miss Khadija Assales spoke of the challenges, and opportunities she faced growing her business. She also encouraged entrepreneurs to look at those challenges in a positive way to propel themselves forward. Her worship, Mayor of Belmopan Ms. Sheran Palacio welcomed the exhibitors and visitors to the City of Belmopan. She expressed her gratitude and appreciation to the Chamber for choosing Belmopan to host this event which focused on entrepreneurs.

A cadre of judges braved the Belmopan heat and visited each booth in order to select winners in various categories. Please join us in congratulating the winners as listed below:

Overall Best Booth Award – Customized by Gigi

Most Creative Booth Award – Oil-Lala Belize

Professionalism Award – Ashlee’s Baked Creations

Most Innovative Idea Award – Oma Organix

Most Outstanding Youth Award – Jungle Fever (Sponsored by Universal Hardware)

Most Outstanding Female Entrepreneur – Kendra Griffith

Most Outstanding Male Entrepreneur – Wine Time

Most Eco-Friendly Product Award – Raquel Arts

The Chamber thanks the public who came out to visit the Trade Show and we also thank the exhibitors and sponsors for making this event a success. We invite you to Save the Date for our upcoming Expo Belize Market Place which will take place on September 17th and 18th in Belize City. Follow us on our social media pages: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter to receive updates.

