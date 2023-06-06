BCCI’s 6th Annual Made in Belize Trade Show

The Belize Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s 6th annual Made In Belize Trade Show was held on Saturday, June 3rd 2023 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the National Agriculture and Trade Show Grounds in the City of Belmopan. Under the theme “Buy in Belize, Build Belize, Support your local homegrown.” The Trade Show featured over 150 micro, small, medium, and large enterprises that offer 100% local products and services in various locations across the country. This year’s Trade Show was one of the largest to date, garnering visitations by 3,000+ persons throughout the course of the day. We are proud to share that our guests and exhibitors continue to voice their satisfaction with the event which has been deemed an overall success.

In his remarks during our opening ceremony, BCCI President Marcello Blake commented on the magnitude of growth the trade show has seen since its inception in 2018. Moreover, President Blake shared a message of commendation to our nation’s entrepreneurs who exemplify resilience and continue to break boundaries with their ingenuity and passion. He closed his remarks with a message of hope for this year’s show, and encouragement to all entrepreneurs, stating: “To the entrepreneurs out here today, let’s celebrate their successes and learn from their failures. Let’s be inspired by their stories and be motivated to chase our own dreams. We look forward to today’s event, and it will be even more exciting and inspiring than last year’s.”

Other important speakers included H.W. Mayor Sharon Palacio who offered a warm yet energetic welcome to all visitors and exhibitors, CEO of the Ministry of Investment and Chair of BELTRAIDE, Narda Garcia who spoke on the continuous economic expansion of the country thanks to the development of MSME’s and Mr. Derrol Vernon, Owner of Wine Time who gave a heartfelt testimony on his journey as a 3rd generation winemaker and entrepreneur, he thanked the BCCI for its continued support.

Forty seven exhibitors registered to participate in our annual booth competition. The team of dedicated judges bore the heat visit and access each participant leading to the following businesses emerging victorious:

❖ Overall Best Booth Award (Sponsored by the Tri-County Regional Black Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)) – Oma Organix ❖ Most Outstanding Male Entrepreneur Award (Sponsored by Builders Hardware Ltd. and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)) – Smithy’s Natural Blend ❖ Most Outstanding Female Entrepreneur Award (Sponsored by Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort Belize and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)) – Hot Mama’s Belize

❖ Most Oustanding Youth Entrepreneur Award (Sponsored by Universal Hardware and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)) – 5 Minutes with Dee

❖ Most Innovative Idea Award (Sponsored by Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort Belize and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)) – Hello Body Belize ❖ Most Eco-Friendly Product Award (Sponsored by Hamanasi Adventure and Dive Resort Belize and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan)) – Ikooma

The BCCI takes this opportunity to thank and congratulate all the exhibitors, endorsers, and sponsors who made this achievement possible and thank you to all who visited in support of our local MSMEs. Buy in Belize, Build Belize!

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS