Government Hosts Information Sharing Session with Fiscal Incentives Program Beneficiary Companies

Belmopan, February 8, 2024 – The Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Investment, in collaboration with the Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU), BELTRAIDE and the Economic Development Council, hosted an information-sharing and networking session with companies that are current beneficiaries of the Fiscal Incentives (FI) Program. The session took place at the University of the West Indies Conference Room, Belize City.

The purpose of the session was to share the contents of the March 2023 amendments to the Fiscal Incentives Act with current and potential beneficiaries. Participants were apprised of new fiscal incentive exemptions, specifically legislated for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to reflect the current reality, and reduced the procedures to access the incentives. It was shared that new benefits include prioritization for government purchases from MSMEs.

Participants included representation from approximately 34 FI beneficiary companies that are responsible for the employment of over 1,987 Belizeans. The Government of Belize looks forward to the continued facilitation of entrepreneurship growth and collaborative business investment, leading to the expansion of the Belizean economy. MSMEs are encouraged to apply for their Fiscal Incentives.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS