IPCU Hosts DPA Program Information Sharing Session with Stakeholders

On December 5, 2023, the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Investment, through its Investment Policy and Compliance Unit (IPCU), hosted an information-sharing session with companies that are current beneficiaries under the Designated Processing Areas (DPA) incentive program.

The DPA program offers tax, duty, and other incentives to promote investment in Belize’s priority sectors: agro-processing, manufacturing, aquaculture, and global digital services, including business process outsourcing. There are currently 46 companies registered under the program. They employ 9,643 Belizeans and represent exports of approximately US$99 million of goods and services.

The initiative aims to clarify ministry policies being implemented to support business facilitation and economic growth and appraise DPA companies of new legislation and proposed amendments, which will provide additional opportunities under the program.

The second session is scheduled for December 7, 2023, at the University of Belize in Belmopan.

The IPCU will continue to support local and foreign investors through its investment policy and regulatory services. For more information about the incentive programs, please forward your request to [email protected].

