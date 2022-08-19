US Embassy hosts Town Hall meeting in San Pedro

On Wednesday, August 17th, the United States (US) of America Embassy in Belize hosted its first Town Hall meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic in San Pedro Town. The event took place at the Blue Water Grill, where members from the Embassy shared beneficial information regarding security, hurricane preparedness, and even how to participate and vote in future US elections.

The meeting started at 11AM and served as an opportunity for American citizens living on the island to renew their passports and access notarial services. According to American Citizen Services Chief Lawrence Coig, the meeting is part of an eight-month nationwide campaign. The US Citizen Town Hall meetings have covered the districts of Corozal, Cayo, and Placencia Village in the Stann Creek District. San Pedro Town was the most recent municipality visited. Caye Caulker was to follow but was postponed due to inclement weather. Next, the service will head to Belize City and Dangriga Town in southern Belize.

Those in attendance were advised that to stay informed and alert, all US nationals should sign up for the Smart Traveler Employer Program (STEP) (https://step.state.gov/step/). It is a free service for those traveling abroad to enroll their travel plans with the nearest US Embassy or Consulate. Once registered, you’ll receive important information from the Embassy about safety conditions in your destination country. Your information will help the Embassy contact you or your relatives during a natural disaster, civil unrest, or family emergency.

The meeting also saw the presence of the newly appointed Regional Commander of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker, Superintendent Alejandro Cowo. He stated that crime on the island is under control but mentioned that there had been an increase in golf cart theft. Cowo, however, committed to continue working hard with this team to curb this threat to vehicle owners.

Regarding hurricane preparedness, everyone was advised to stay tuned to official information from sources like the country’s National Emergency Management Organization. In the case of voting, the norm is to contact your local voting district for guidance on registration. Next, when sending the ballot, the suggestion is that it can be mailed via the US Embassy in Belize. The ballot mailing can be done months before the respective election exercise.

The US Embassy thanks Blue Water Grill for hosting the event. The US Embassy can be contacted at telephone number 822-4011, Monday through Friday, 8AM to 12NOON and 1PM to 5PM. For emergencies, call 011 + (501) 610-5030. You can also email [email protected] or visit their website at: belize.usembassy.gov.

