Belize Governor General appoints new Canadian Consular; services office opens in Belize City

Canadian citizens in Belize needing consular services can now make appointments with the consulate, which recently opened in Belize City. These services to Canadian citizens were made official by the High Commissioner of Canada to Belize, Her Excellency Rajani Alexander, on Wednesday, October 5th. Alexander indicated that Belizean Marissa Longsworth was appointed Honorary Consul of Canada. According to her, the appointment was vetted by Belize’s Governor General Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs accepted the nomination on September 29th.

Longsworth has a master’s degree in Laws and Policy from the University of Strathclyde (Glasgow, Scotland) and a bachelor’s degree in Law (University of the West Indies, Barbados). She is an active member of the Belizean business community, having chaired the Belize Chamber of Commerce and been an active member of the International Trademark Association and the Belize Bar Association.

Canada and Belize enjoy a positive bilateral relationship spanning over 40 years. This relationship is reinforced by shared ties with the Commonwealth and the Organization of American States, common historical traditions, similar systems of governments, and significant cultural and people-to-people links. Canada and Belize are also working together through active engagement at the Caribbean Community and Common Market to advance mutual goals of prosperity, resilience to climate change, gender equality, and economic development.

The Canadian Consul is located at No.8 Newton Barracks in Belize City. To book consular appointments, call 223-1060 or 223-3722 or email [email protected] For emergencies, call +1 613-996-8885 or email [email protected] For information on consular services, visit www.travel.gc.ca / www.voyage.gc.ca.

