Deputy British High Commissioner meets with local authorities and stakeholders in San Pedro

On Friday, January 27th, the Deputy High Commissioner of the British High Commission in Belize, Kate Reynolds, held a meeting in San Pedro Town with key government representatives and private stakeholders. The gathering took place at Hope Haven community center, where Reynolds took the opportunity to introduce Graciela Peña, who is based in Cancun, Mexico, and will oversee consular services in Belize as British Honorary Consul. Reynolds added that the visit was also to thank island residents, local authorities, and stakeholders for their assistance to British nationals visiting the island.

The meeting included members of the San Pedro Police Formation, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, the Customs and Excise Department, the Immigration Department, islanders, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, and British Honorary Consul in San Pedro James “Jim” Janmohamed. During the gathering, Reynolds and Peña discussed different situations affecting British visitors to San Pedro and Caye Caulker and how the local authorities and residents can assist. Some of these included assisting British nationals with problems such as losing travel documents (passport), issues with the law, immigration, and even those who may need assistance due to mental issues and others.

While Peña is now the new person in charge of following consular requests from Belize, Janmohamed is available on the island for immediate response and can be reached at 610-3658.

Peña has worked at the British Embassy in Mexico City for 23 years. As the British Honorary Consul in Cancun, she will provide consular services to the Mexican States of Quintana Roo, Yucatan, and oversee the services in Belize. The Deputy High Commissioner said that before this appointment, one of the nearest points for consular assistance for British nationals was Belize. The instalment of Peña in Cancun was also needed because there tend to be more cases involving British citizens there.

In Belize, any British national needing assistance can call 822-2146/47. Callers are to follow the instructions over the phone to reach the concierge services. The British High Commission says there will always be someone to answer any distress call.

