Flooded school grounds receive material; islanders in low-lying areas ask for help

The recent heavy rainfall left many neighborhoods flooded and impassable, with even the schoolyards affected by the bad weather. The local authorities, San Pedro Town Council, and Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez have started addressing the flooding issue. The works began by filling the flooded grounds at the New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School in the DFC Area. The school was almost inaccessible due to the flood. Many applauded the efforts to remedy the problem; however, residents living in flooded neighborhoods hope their areas can be visited and assisted in any way possible.

This is the situation residents from areas such as San Juan continue to face daily. They claim the lack of attention to some of their streets has seen flooding become a significant problem for those living in this subdivision. They allege that it is not only necessary to try to fix the streets’ drainage routes, but a plan is needed to avoid or reduce the impacts of the high tides. The constant flooding by the salty waters from the high tides has reportedly taken a toll on vehicles and golf carts.

Residents in that subdivision, among other areas of San Pedro, have complained that the respective local authorities are not doing enough to mitigate the problem. They understand that they live in low-lying areas, but they hope that the SPTC or other leaders with resources will try to address this issue.

The flooding affecting many areas of the island should subside in the upcoming days. The SPTC has been working on streets in different subdivisions. They acquired a new grader and have been filling, spreading, and compacting works on the streets.

In the meantime, residents living on flooded streets continue to appeal for help, hoping their areas can also receive the upgrade they need.

