Flooding in Central Belize

NEMO and the Hydrology Department hereby advise that on the Belize River, increasing water levels continue as floodwaters move downstream to the coast. On the Crooked Tree Lagoon, levels are expected to exceed the causeway. On the Mopan River at Benque Viejo Town, decreasing flood levels are expected to continue. On the Macal River at all BECOL facilities, decreasing levels are expected; and at San Ignacio, decreasing flood levels will continue. Flood levels on the Sibun River at Freetown Sibun are expected to begin decreasing. Floodwaters are rising fast in the Belize District which is affecting and will affect Isabella Bank, Lemonal, Rancho Dolores, Willows Bank, Double Head Cabbage, Bermudian Landing, Scotland Halfmoon, Flowers Bank, Burrell Boom, Maypen, Crooked Tree, Gracie Rock, Freetown Sibun, 8 miles and, quite possibly, Belize City.

Bridges and ferries that are closed include Gracie Rock Hammock Bridge, Iguana Creek Bridge, San Ignacio Wooden Bridge, the Xunantunich and the Baking Pot ferries. Access to Freetown by road is by high vehicles only.

Ninety-six (96) people (or some 25 families) are now in four (4) shelters in the Cayo District. The Ministry of Rural Transformation and NEMO’s Relief Supplies Committee are distributing water to the communities that are without water in Cayo.

In San Ignacio and Santa Elena, BWSL informs that residents will experience water interruption daily due to damage to its main pump. Residents will experience daily water interruptions starting today, October 14th, 2022, until 4:45 a.m. and possibly throughout the weekend. This is necessary to maintain storage levels so that residents will have water during peak hours. Monitor water usage.

NEMO continues to advise the public of the following: If you live near to a river, creek or low-lying area, take the necessary actions to save your life. Avoid walking, playing and driving through floodwaters. If your home is likely to flood, before leaving, secure your home, unplug appliances, turn off electricity, gas and main water valve, and secure your documents and your pet. Check on the elderly and people with disabilities. If you need to seek shelter, move early; do not wait until it is too late. Farmers in the Belize River Valley and Crooked Tree areas should move livestock and crops to a safe place. Residents are advised to secure and move their belongings, livestock and pets to higher grounds. Move early!

The public is advised to wash hands thoroughly before touching food and handling water. In flooded areas, boil or purify water before drinking it. As much as possible, use bottled water for drinking and preparing and cooking food or treat with bleach (Clorox); add one (1) tablespoon of bleach to five (5) gallons of water. Mix the bleach and water completely and leave to stand for 30 minutes before using, or treat with water purification tablets according to directions on the package. Store one (1) gallon per day for each person in your home for drinking and cooking.

The public is advised to stay away from downed power lines.

NEMO’s emergency hotline is 936. Continue to take necessary actions to save lives and protect property!

