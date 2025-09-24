Campaign Launched in Support of Caye Caulker Weed Referendum Amid Opposition

The small island community of Caye Caulker is preparing for a critical vote on October 8, 2025, as residents decide whether to approve a referendum aimed at establishing a marijuana industry on the island. The referendum asks voters to give the government permission to develop cannabis cultivation, a proposal that has sparked intense debate over the island’s future as a family-friendly tourism destination.

On September 17th, Senator Luis Wade visited Caye Caulker to rally residents against the measure, citing concerns about its impact on the community and economy. Senator Wade, in an interview on September 18th, argued that the referendum’s phrasing “is written from a government perspective, seeking permission for Caye Caulker to become a hub for marijuana.” He stressed that many islanders strongly oppose this shift because the island has long promoted itself as a peaceful, family-oriented destination popular with churches, students, doctors, and nurses on weekend retreats. “Trying to bring marijuana as an industry into the Caye Caulker scenario, which is already family-friendly, is going to destroy what they have built,” Wade said. “It is literally like they will have to choose between being a family-friendly destination or being a marijuana paradise destination. And the thing is, Caye Caulker cannot be both.”

Wade also questioned the economic promises tied to the referendum, asking why the government does not allocate a portion of existing tourism taxes to improve the island’s infrastructure instead. “I walk through Caye Caulker, and there’s not a paved street. There is not a single drainage. There are no public walkways,” he noted.

The official campaign in support of the referendum was launched on September 22nd, led by Councillor Ilya Rosado. In a statement, Rosado said, “This campaign is about education, transparency, and empowerment. We want our community to make decisions based on facts, not fear. Caye Caulker deserves to know how this legislation could bring change.” As part of their campaign, volunteers will go door-to-door answering questions and providing information.

Local resident Celina Jimenez, a leader of the “No Campaign” who has lived on the island for more than 20 years and coordinates missionary group visits, echoed Wade’s concerns. She explained that mission groups—bringing hundreds of visitors annually—have said they would stop coming if marijuana is legalized, a change that would significantly harm the tourism economy. “These groups provide for our economy … not only stay at hotels, but also do tours and eat at restaurants,” Jimenez said.

She also expressed concern about the potential social impact on youth. “Right now, marijuana is accessible to some of our children, and if it becomes legalized, it will be easily accessible to every one of our children.” Jimenez fears that legalization would shift the island away from high-end, family-oriented tourism to a more relaxed atmosphere, which could undermine existing businesses. She is one of many residents sharing this view.

Both Wade and Jimenez criticized the referendum’s promise of shared tax revenue as a flawed incentive. “Why dangle marijuana in front of Caye Caulker to say we will give you a percentage of this? Why don’t we get that tax now from what exists?” Wade asked.

Minister of Home Affairs and New Growth Industries Hon. Kareem Musa urged mutual respect as the vote approaches. “On October 8th, you (the residents of Caye Caulker) will take part in a historic first in Belize. Wherever you stand, let us always remember to be mindful and respectful of each other’s views,” Musa said. He added, “No matter the outcome on October 8th, cannabis possession will still be legal in Belize, it has been since 2017. So, what you will decide on is whether you want regulations.”

As residents prepare to head to the polls, the October 8th vote is expected to be critical in shaping Caye Caulker’s path forward.