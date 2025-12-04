Community Support Continues to Lift Hope Haven

As the year ends, Hope Haven Children’s Home and Empowerment Center continues its efforts to benefit children and the island community, while also empowering young girls and women. The organization has received recognition from several partners, and with their support, it has sustained its operations. Donations remain crucial to their work, and one of the latest fundraisers took place during the recent Thanksgiving celebrations. The 7th annual Turkey Trot charity event was a great success, with all proceeds going to Hope Haven.

Held on November 27th, the 5K race also featured raffles and silent auction bids. The race began at 8:30AM, taking participants along the beach on the Boca del Rio strip, through Central Park, and south past the Yacht Club area, turning around near the new San Pedro Belize Water Taxi terminal. Linda Hayes took first place in the women’s division, while tourist Kyle Bryant finished first among the men. Both winners shared how enjoyable the event was and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to support a meaningful cause. Their prize included a day cruise for two with Island Dream Tours – YOLO.

This support is especially helpful, as Hope Haven’s operations run entirely on donations. A representative from the orphanage said they continue their work helping vulnerable children, particularly young girls. Many of the children housed at the shelter have had unfortunate experiences of abuse or neglect and need a safe environment to develop, study, and become responsible and independent citizens.

Hope Haven shared their gratitude in a public message: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who worked behind the scenes to make this event possible and to every single person who came out to participate. Your energy, generosity, and community spirit truly made this year’s Turkey Trot so much fun!”

They added, “This fundraiser is a tremendous help to us. Because of your support, we’re able to continue providing a safe, loving, and supportive home for the children in our care. Every step you take, every ticket purchased, and every donation made brings real change and hope into their lives.”

Beyond its shelter services, Hope Haven also operates a free learning center offering essential literacy and numeracy skills to children ages five to ten who are not currently enrolled in school. Many of these children cannot attend due to limited classroom space in island schools. This initiative provides a pathway to learning while Hope Haven strengthens its commitment to education. “The lessons at the learning center help these children to stay on track, allowing them to easily adapt to the classroom setting whenever there is an opportunity for them to attend school,” a representative said. Lessons are delivered by mentors with tertiary degrees and teaching experience, following the same curriculum used in Belizean schools.

Any assistance from individuals or organisations helps fund Hope Haven’s programs and the care of the children currently being sheltered. For more information on partnering with Hope Haven, becoming a sponsor, or learning more about their education programs, visit them at Lion Street, adjacent to Maya Island Air Terminal, or call +501-226-2333. They can also be reached at [email protected].