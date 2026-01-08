New Guidelines Issued for Movement of Prefab Homes

Following a series of accidents involving the transport of prefabricated homes, the government imposed an immediate ban on moving these structures on highways. However, after further discussions within the Ministry of Transport, the measure has since been modified to allow prefabricated homes to be transported in sections rather than as complete structures.

Although moving prefabricated homes is uncommon in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, the few instances that have occurred have posed challenges. As a result, anyone planning to move prefabricated structures on the island must contact the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) before transporting any structure.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Ministry of Transport, Chester Williams, said the revised approach followed meetings with builders after the ban was announced. He explained that the discussions focused on transporting structures in parts rather than as whole units. Williams added that responsibility for the recent incidents does not rest entirely with the builders.

Referring to the fatal accidents that occurred in December during the transport of a house, Williams said those involved had complied with the required procedures. “There was an adequate warning period, so there is nothing to suggest that the movement of the houses contributed to the death of these individuals,” Williams said.

Under the updated guidelines, Williams explained that transport operations will now require load haulers positioned at both the front and rear of the convoy, along with flashing amber lights. “This will indicate to oncoming traffic that there is an oversized load being carried either in front or behind,” he said.

Williams also emphasized the importance of public communication. Builders will be required to issue public notices at least a few days in advance, informing motorists of the date, time, and location of any planned transport. He said this would allow drivers to plan accordingly and avoid affected routes. Currently, most prefab movements occur at night, typically between 9PM. and 5AM. Builders have indicated that proper lighting is used during these operations and have expressed concern following the recent fatal incidents.

In San Pedro, the relocation of large structures has primarily occurred in the island’s northern and southern areas. In some cases, poor planning and communication have caused disruptions. In October 2024, a prefabricated house was moved from Seagrape Drive during daylight hours, damaging power lines, causing temporary power outages, and creating traffic congestion. At the time, the SPTC stated that permission for the move had not been granted and that penalties would be imposed. However, officials did not confirm whether fines were issued or whether any parties were held accountable for the damages.

Authorities remind the public that proper clearance is required before moving any structure on the island. For permit information, contact the San Pedro Town Council at 226-2198 or visit its offices on Barrier Reef Drive. The Department of Transport on the mainland can be reached at 828-6752.