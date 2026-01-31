Paving and Road Safety Works Continue in San Pedro

Ongoing road work is underway across San Pedro as the Town Council continues efforts to improve road conditions and safety. The work includes paving, additional road signage, and painting speed bumps, with Marina Road nearing completion and southern road paving set to begin near the Mahogany Bay entrance.

San Pedro Town Council Operations Manager Alex Ek said paving along Marina Road was nearly complete as of January 27th. Crews also began prework for paving southern roads on January 28th, starting just after the Mahogany Bay entrance. The multi-phase project targets several key areas across the island, including San Mateo, the northern roads from Cocoa Beach to Secret Beach and Promised Land, and sections of DFC, Escalante, San Marcos, and San Pedrito.

Additional work includes repainting speed bumps and installing new signage in northern areas and within the town core to improve driver awareness and road safety.

Ek explained that the repairs are necessary because of ongoing road deterioration caused by cold fronts, heavy rainfall, and increased use by construction vehicles. These conditions have contributed to pothole formation, particularly in northern areas where sand roads have significantly degraded.

He noted that weather conditions delayed several projects last year, including roadwork in San Mateo. However, drier weather in January allowed crews to complete approximately 95% of the San Mateo roadwork using high-quality crushed material designed for improved durability. Northern roads were graded and repaired in December, but recent rainfall reversed some of that progress, prompting additional roller work and road markings this week.

Earlier work laid the groundwork for the full paving of Marina Road, which was completed efficiently and has already improved traffic flow. Repairs also extended from Cocoa Beach through Promised Land, and San Mateo’s “Volcano” stretch has seen significant improvement. Ek emphasized that dry weather remains critical, particularly for painting speed bumps, which require sufficient sunlight to set properly.

“We are installing the bump signs, and we’re also going to be painting all the bumps so that people are aware, especially up north,” Ek said. “In some areas, we are replacing existing signs that were knocked down and not put back.”

Ek added that the Town Council is working with the Traffic Department to reduce accidents and improve overall road safety. He also highlighted ongoing challenges posed by old or abandoned vehicles left along roadways, which can interfere with roadwork.

Looking ahead, Ek said work will continue along southern routes, including the Terrace area, weather permitting. These improvements are expected to improve traffic flow and reduce potholes.

“Be patient, avoid any accident there. The road will be better,” Ek said, adding that improved markings and repairs should reduce issues for golf cart operators and support safer travel throughout San Pedro.