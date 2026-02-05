PUP Northern Caucus Endorses BTL–SMART Deal Despite Public Opposition

The Northern Caucus of the People’s United Party (PUP) has unanimously endorsed the proposed acquisition of Speednet (SMART) by Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL). The endorsement followed a special meeting in Orange Walk Town on Saturday.

The caucus includes area representatives from Corozal, Orange Walk, and Belize Rural South. Their public support comes amid ongoing protests and political scrutiny of the proposed telecommunications merger.

During the meeting, BTL officials presented details of the proposed acquisition. They explained that the merger would reduce duplication, improve operational efficiency, and support network upgrades to enhance service and coverage. Financial projections showed revenues increasing from $167 million to $207 million. Dividends per share were projected to rise by more than 200 percent, a potential benefit to shareholders, including the Social Security Board. The caucus described the acquisition as a step toward strengthening the telecommunications sector, despite opposition from unions and the United Democratic Party (UDP).

Protests against the acquisition began last Tuesday outside BTL’s headquarters. The demonstrations were led by UDP supporters and union members, who are demanding greater transparency. On Friday, the Belize Communications Workers for Justice also staged a protest over unpaid severance and announced plans for further action.

The Cabinet has received a positive presentation on the proposed deal. However, ministers agreed to refrain from taking public positions during ongoing consultations to avoid political influence. The Infrastructure, Development, and Housing Minister, Honorable Julius Espat, has since raised concerns about the caucus’s public statement.

Minister Espat said he was disturbed by the caucus’s public release, stating verbatim: “The release conflicted with a Cabinet-level agreement for ministers to refrain from public positioning while consultations are still underway.” He explained that the agreement was intended to avoid any perception of political influence and to allow regulators, stakeholders, and the public to engage meaningfully in the process. Espat also emphasized the importance of competition in protecting consumers and urged the Cabinet to prioritize national interests over corporate pressures.

While consultations on the proposed acquisition are underway, the UDP has announced plans for additional protests next week.

Public reaction to BTL’s proposed acquisition of SMART has been mixed. There is broad consensus on the importance of transparency, proper consultation, and regulatory independence. While the PUP Northern Caucus has endorsed the deal to enhance sector efficiency and service quality, unions, opposition figures, and civil society groups have raised concerns about competition, unpaid severance, and the use of public funds.

Additionally, on February 3, 2026, Belize Telemedia Limited launched a national public information initiative called “Know Di Facts.” This campaign aims to provide the public with information about the potential impacts on pricing, service continuity, network expansion, and regulatory compliance as the PUC review proceeds.