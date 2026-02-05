Former BTL Workers Stage Six-Day Protest Over Unpaid Severance

Members of the Belize Communications Workers for Justice (BCWJ), comprised of former Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL) employees, launched a six-day protest outside the company’s headquarters on St. Thomas Street in Belize City beginning January 30, 2026. Former employees and supporters gathered daily from 10AM to 1PM, chanting “Severance now, no tax,” and displaying placards demanding payment of long-overdue severance benefits. The protest, which was granted permission to continue through February 6th, follows a ruling by the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) affirming workers’ entitlement to severance.

The protest stems from BTL’s continued refusal to pay severance despite a November 2025 CCJ ruling that confirmed retirees are entitled to severance under the Belize Labour Act, even if they receive a pension. BCWJ maintains that the company has instead prioritised an $80 million acquisition of SpeedNet, while outstanding severance payments remain unresolved.

According to BCWJ, more than 130 former employees are affected, with individual severance amounts ranging from $15,000 to $40,000, depending on years of service. The group said negotiations failed after multiple letters were sent to BTL, leading to the decision to take the matter to the streets.

The dispute dates back several years, with many workers having remained with BTL through its 2005 financial challenges. Former employees say they were pressured to waive their severance rights upon retirement. While a legal case brought by ten former employees opened the door to additional claims, BCWJ says BTL has contacted only some workers, leaving others still waiting. Past union leaders have stressed that a pension does not replace severance, further fuelling the organised protest.

BCWJ’s Emily Turner, former union president, stated, “We’re sending a message out to BTL that they must pay now. We’re not prepared to wait. Now we want to know the date that the cheque will be handed over to every single employee.”

Michael Augustus echoed the sentiment, criticising the proposed SpeedNet acquisition. “It is a pittance. Pay the people their money before we go and spend eighty million on an old house,” he said.

The ongoing standoff places added pressure on BTL as it pursues expansion plans and could prompt government intervention. Labour Minister Florencio Marin Jr. has previously called for compliance with the CCJ ruling. Protesters have vowed to maintain solidarity until full severance payments are made without tax deductions, warning that further action may follow if the issue remains unresolved.