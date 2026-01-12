Opposition Rises over BTL’s Proposed Acquisition of SMART and Other Providers

The announcement that Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL) is considering the acquisition of SMART, Centaur Communications, and CTI/NEXGEN has raised concerns nationwide, particularly within the private sector and political arena. The proposed consolidation of telephone, cable, and internet service providers was discussed during a press conference held on Friday, January 9th, in Belize City.

BTL’s Board Chairman, Markhelm Lizarraga, justified the potential acquisition, stating that rapid global and digital shifts have created the need for companies to adapt and evolve. He emphasized that the proposal remains under discussion, noting that BTL’s board has not yet voted on the matter.

“There is a need to change and adapt. We need to constantly be on top of our game because BTL is an essential service, playing a significant role in the economy of our country, communications, and national security,” Lizarraga said. “BTL has been on a path of modernizing, strengthening, and reinvesting.”

Lizarraga explained that Belize’s telecommunications sector is overcapitalized, citing duplicated infrastructure such as multiple cables and billing systems operated by competing providers. “All that amount of cable is unnecessary when all that service can be transmitted under one cable. That is inefficient, costly, and ultimately paid for by consumers,” he added.

During the press conference, BTL also highlighted its investment in system redundancy to ensure reliability, reporting annual expenditures of up to $35 million. “We spent this amount of money on a system that already has the capacity to fulfill our responsibilities as an essential service provider,” Lizarraga stated.

While BTL operates as a private company, its majority shareholders are the Government of Belize and the Belize Social Security Board. Lizarraga said the Government of Belize has approximately $450 million invested in BTL and warned that continuing what he described as an inefficient model would limit returns for shareholders and the Belizean public. “Under a new system, when synergies begin to take effect and unnecessary duplication of capital expenditure stops, consumers and shareholders will benefit from lower prices or greater value,” he remarked, adding that the companies proposed for acquisition generate positive cash flow.

Despite these explanations, the proposal has faced resistance, as many consumers fear the creation of a monopoly in the telecommunications sector. Public concerns have also focused on the absence of consultations and perceptions that the acquisition would benefit a select group of stakeholders, including relatives of the Prime Minister who reportedly hold shares in companies such as SMART. Addressing consultation concerns, Lizarraga stated that BTL’s decisions are not subject to public consultation, though the company will provide public disclosures.

Opposition from the United Democratic Party (UDP) has been vocal. In a press release issued on Friday, the UDP called on BTL’s board to pause and refrain from approving the proposed acquisition. The party said its position reflects concerns raised by the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and civil society partners. The UDP urged that safeguards be implemented before any decision is made, including independent valuation and due diligence, a ten-year viability outlook, a transition plan for a new market structure, and a national interest impact assessment. The party also called for meaningful stakeholder consultation, full public disclosure, and a clear rationale for including cable companies in the acquisition.

The proposed acquisition has also been rejected by four independent senators—Kevin Herrera, Louis Wade, Glenfield Dennison, and Janelle Chanona—who warned that the move could result in a monopoly. In a joint statement, the senators aligned with calls from the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the National Trade Union Congress of Belize to halt any decisions regarding the planned acquisition. They also demanded full public disclosure and stated they are prepared to act collectively to block the move if necessary, adding that they would operate as a unified bloc in the Senate.

While the proposed acquisition has not been confirmed, it is estimated to exceed $150 million. If approved, Belize would effectively be left with a single dominant telecommunications provider.

The San Pedro Sun will continue to follow this developing story as a final decision by BTL remains pending.