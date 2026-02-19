San Pedro Firefighters Among 21 Nationally Honored for Long Service

The Ministry of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management held a recognition ceremony on Friday, February 13th, in Belmopan to honor 21 dedicated members of the National Fire Service (NFS) for their long-term commitment. Awardees received Long Service Awards for 10, 15, 20, or 25 years of exemplary duty. Among the awardees were Station Officer Orin Smith, recognized for 25 years of service, and Firefighter John Sandoval, recognized for 10 years of service. Both are stationed at the San Pedro Fire Station.

Presentations were made by Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of Public Service and Disaster Risk Management, Rolando Zetina, the Ministry’s Chief Executive Officer, and Fire Chief Colin Gillett. The event celebrated personnel who have consistently exceeded expectations in protecting lives and property. Seven firefighters earned 10-year awards, three officers marked 15 years of service (including two Radio-Telephone Operators and one Finance Officer III), four Leading Firefighters received 20-year honors, and seven senior members, including Station Officers and an Assistant Fire Chief, were recognized for 25 years.

Smith transferred to San Pedro in August 2022, while Sandoval joined the NFS on October 16, 2014, and transferred to the island on August 14, 2023. Sandoval received a certificate and pin from the Public Service Ministry, along with a departmental plaque.

The honors reflect the ongoing demands placed on the NFS, including responding to routine emergencies and major incidents nationwide. The ceremony aligned with the Ministry’s public service excellence initiatives and recognized years of sacrifice amid evolving risks, including urban fires and natural disasters.

Hon. Usher remarked, “Firefighting is not merely a profession, but a calling that demands sacrifice, resilience, and unshakeable commitment to public safety.” Fire Chief Gillett also thanked the awardees’ families for their crucial support. Assistant Divisional Officer and Officer in Charge of the San Pedro Fire Service Branch, Kenneth Mortis, stated in a phone interview, “John Sandoval is currently serving his third term in San Pedro. He has proven himself to be reliable and always available when needed. He is a hard worker within the Fire Service Department. He is always eager to learn and to grow.”



This recognition was designed to boost morale and to highlight government investment in the NFS, as shown by the post-ceremony tour of the new Belize City headquarters. The facility has enhanced operational capacity, improved equipment, and better working conditions, promising a stronger nationwide disaster response.