Unattended Fire Hearth Sparks Structure Fire South of San Pedro

On Friday, January 30, 2026, at approximately 7:30PM, the San Pedro Fire Department responded to a report of a structural fire made by the San Pedro Police Department. The incident occurred about five miles south of San Pedro, near the Marco Gonzalez Archaeological Reserve.

Fire officials reported that the blaze originated in a fire hearth behind an eight-foot-by-eight-foot wooden structure used as an outside kitchen. Investigators determined that the unattended hearth ignited a nearby shed, with the flames subsequently spreading to the main wooden structure and causing structural damage.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already been extinguished. Police officers were on site collecting preliminary information related to the incident.

Authorities noted that the fire hearth had been left unattended before the incident. The structure is owned by a U.S. resident and was maintained by caretaker Luis Sedasi. According to the caretaker’s wife, she had stepped away to attend church services and was later alerted that the wooden structure was on fire. Sedasi was also not present at the time of the incident.

Fire officials confirmed that neither the structure nor its contents were insured.

Fire officials continue to remind residents of San Pedro Town and surrounding areas that fire safety remains a major concern, particularly in communities where wooden structures, open hearths, and off-grid cooking methods are common.

According to the National Fire Service, many residential fires on Ambergris Caye are caused by unattended flames, faulty electrical wiring, or cooking fires left unsupervised. These risks are heightened in areas where structures are closely spaced and access roads are limited, making rapid response more challenging.

Officials stress that open fire hearths and outdoor cooking areas should never be left unattended, especially near wooden buildings or storage sheds. Fires can spread quickly, particularly during evening hours or when caretakers leave properties temporarily.