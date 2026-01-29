Sunday, February 1, 2026
Fundraiser Held to Assist San Marcos Fire Victims

A fundraiser to assist the family of Hilton Claasen and Ambar Ayala was held at Wayo’s Beach Bar in the Boca del Rio area on January 24th. Claasen and Ayala’s home was damaged by a fire on January 10th, prompting the community to come together in support.
Organizers of the event said additional activities are being planned, and anyone able and willing to continue assisting can do so through a GoFundMe campaign at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-ambar-hilton-and-kelly-after-the-fire.
According to organizers, more than 75 businesses supported the fundraiser by donating gift certificates, which were used for raffles and silent auctions throughout the day. The donations included tours, bar tabs, spa services, restaurant dining, private tours, resort stays, and golf cart rentals, among others.
The event was well attended and featured live music by Dennis Wolfe JR. Music performances were paused periodically to accommodate the drawing of more than 50 raffle items, with many attendees walking away with prizes. Some winners chose to donate their winnings back to the cause in continued support of the family.
Claasen and Ayala expressed their gratitude to everyone who contributed to the fundraiser. They also thanked Wayo’s Beach Bar for hosting the event and encouraged the community to stay tuned for upcoming fundraising activities. The couple noted that several parts of their home, including the porch, ceiling, and roof, are completely unsalvageable.
The San Pedro Fire Service reported that the fire originated on the residence’s wooden deck and patio. According to the report, a refrigerator on the deck caught fire, igniting nearby materials. Despite the firefighters’ response and support from other authorities, including the police, the damage to the home was extensive.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

